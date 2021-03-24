Toronto Wildlife Centre throwing virtual baby shower for its 28th birthday this week

The Toronto Wildlife Centre is turning 28-years-old this week, and to celebrate, its throwing a virtual baby shower to get ready for the little ones being born — and soon needing its help.

The centre says online, for the nearly 30 decades its been running, it has saved more than 100,000 wild animals in that time frame.

Executive Director Nathalie Karvonen says the baby shower is meant to give volunteers tools they need to continue helping wild animals every single day, “For a wild animal, I mean, it doesn’t know the difference between getting into trouble on a Monday or a Sunday, or you know, a long weekend.”

“We always get a lot of baby gray squirrels and red squirrels and chipmunks, we get some baby raccoons, we get lots of baby rabbits, baby skunks sometimes, baby mink, baby possums, we get lots of little ducklings and goslings — so it just really depends on who gets into trouble and who gets found,” Karvonen says.

Karvonen says volunteers have been busy helping animals already, but work is picking up with spring babies being born, “every day is getting busier and busier now, we can have as many as 600 animals in care at one time, representing hundreds of different species, and a lot of different medical problems, and babies and adults, and you know just a huge range of care challenges — and as you can imagine we can’t say ‘well it’s the weekend we’re not going to come in with all those animals who need our help.'”

“The reality with babies and wildlife rehabilitation is we really can only take care of the amount of babies that we have resources to take care of… you have to make sure that you have enough people to care for them, enough food to feed them, enough medical supplies for them, so that’s why there’s a big scramble right now, to help as many babies as possible,” she says.

If you’re wondering what you can donate, the Toronto Wildlife Centre has a ‘baby shower registry’ on its website.

“We always need electric heating pads, there are specific things on our list like an induction cooker to keep formula warm, specific types or rubber nipples that we need for handfeeding baby animals, and than there’s a certain type of folding crate that we have a link to on our list too which is always great for housing,” Karvonen says.

She says funds are always an appreciated donation as well, “there’s a lot of specialized things we have to buy for babies, like formula, that are very hard to source,” adding, “babies come in injured too, so they also need veterinary medical care, sometimes emergency medical care, which can also be expensive.”

Two other ways to help babies in the spring, Karvonen says, is to avoid hiring a wildlife removal company or pest control company that relocates animals, or to relocate the animals yourself, because you risk separating a mother from her little ones, and to control your pets’ activities when they are outside.

Karvonen says you can contact the Toronto Wildlife Centre for questions you have about wild animals.