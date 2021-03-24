Scandal-scarred Lethbridge, Alta., police force told to fix problems or get shut down

EDMONTON — Alberta’s justice minister has given the scandal-scarred Lethbridge Police Service until April 16 to serve up an action plan to fix its problems or face being disbanded.

Kaycee Madu says change needs to happen immediately.

He says the plan must address everything from recruiting to oversight, have benchmarks and timelines, and be communicated to the public.

If not, Madu says he has advised the force that he will take action that could include disbanding it.

The Lethbridge Police Service has been the focus of numerous controversies, both past and ongoing, such as conducting surveillance on and conducting improper database searches of Alberta NDP legislature member Shannon Phillips when she was a cabinet minister.

The police service, in a news release, says it is on board with Madu’s plan, has been working on reforms, and will likely have it ready before the April 16 deadline.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press