Loading articles...

Review: Children's music for everyone from Sara Watkins

Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT

This cover image released by New West Records shows "Under the Pepper Tree," by Sara Watkins. (New West Records via AP)

“Under the Pepper Tree,” Sara Watkins (New West)

Seeking material to create a world of imagination, Sara Watkins clearly used hers, turning to sources ranging from Stephen Foster to Willy Wonka to the Beatles. The enchanting result is “Under the Pepper Tree,” children’s music for everyone.

A young mother, Watkins conveys innocence, wonder and maternal sweetness as she sings about the moon, the stars, dreams and rainbows — accompaniment for bedtime.

The arrangements are spare but varied, with Watkins assisted by her I’m With Her partners, Aoife O’Donovan and Sarah Jarosz; her Nickel Creek partners, Sean Watkins and Chris Thile; and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, among others. The youngest collaborator is Watkins’ 3-year-old daughter, Sam, for a charming duet on “Edelweiss.”

Watkins goes Gaelic on the title cut, sings over a slinky bass line on “Moon River,” gives Harry Nilsson’s “Blanket for a Sail” some Hawaiian bounce, and turns twangy on “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Blue Shadows on the Trail.”

For the kids in the crowd she keeps things moving, delivering 15 songs in 36 minutes, capped by the Beatles’ “Good Night.” Sweet dreams, everyone.

Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Bayview express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:08 AM
Environment Canada’s Thunderstorm risk map covers a large area for today/tonight. Today’s sunny breaks will add fu…
Latest Weather
Read more