Quebec deputy premier condemns rise in femicides as shelters claim underfunding

Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT

Quebec deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault held a news conference today to call for an end to violence against women, without announcing anything new to address the problem.

Seven femicides have been reported in Quebec in the past seven weeks. The latest victim was a 29-year-old woman who died Tuesday after being allegedly attacked over the weekend by her 32-year-old boyfriend.

Status of Women Minister Isabelle Charest told the same news conference she believes the pandemic has worsened the situation. 

The two ministers encouraged women who are victims of violence to ask for help. 

Representatives of shelters for women who are victims of domestic violence in Quebec said today they lack resources at a time when need is growing. 

Charest says the government is prepared to provide more resources to shelters if needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press

