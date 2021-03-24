Man charged after multiple "hate-motivated" incidents towards Asians in Markham

York Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man allegedly responsible for carrying out several hate-motivated incidents in Markham.

On March 16 around 2:00 p.m., investigators received a report regarding an assault that occurred in the area of Pillar Rock Crescent.

It’s alleged the victim had been outside walking when a suspect ran up behind her and hit her in the back with an object.

Officers located additional victims and associated five other incidents that happened between January and March to the same suspect.

“All of the victims are Asian and investigators believe that the incidents were hate-motivated,” York Regional Police said in a news release on Wednesday.

On Monday, police identified and subsequently arrested 33-year-old Arjun Choudhari of Markham.

Choudhari is facing three counts of assault, two counts of criminal harassment, and assault with a weapon.

“York Regional Police is aware hate-motivated incidents are often not reported and want to assure our community that we take these incidents seriously and investigate all reports received,” investigators said.

“We strongly encourage residents to report any incident they believe may be motivated by hate, racism, or discrimination. We do not tolerate hate crime in any form.”

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact police.