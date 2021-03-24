Investigation to begin at Bradford apartment building where fire broke out

An Ontario Fire Marshall’s investigation is expected to begin shortly at the scene of an apartment fire that sent eight people to hospital in Bradford.

The entire building was forced to be evacuated after a fire broke out on the fifth-floor apartment on Monday at 2 p.m.

The town of Bradford has released a statement saying a structural engineer has inspected the building and has made a detailed plan for shoring up the structure so the Fire Marshall’s office to conduct their investigation.

It’s expected to begin on Thursday and will take a few days to complete. After that, the building will be turned back over to the property owner.

“It’s impossible to accurately say how long this process is going to take, but I would estimate that it will be approximately two weeks before residents of the less-affected units will be able to work with the building owner’s insurance company to briefly re-visit their apartments,” said Bradford Fire Chief Jim Kay.

“Some areas of the building were more severely damaged by fire, smoke and/or water and will take longer to be restored, and to be safe to enter and eventually move back to,” said Kay.

Plans are also in place to assist tenants who have been displaced by the blaze. The town is working with Red Cross to help provide accommodations for however long they are out of their homes.