Hamilton public health nurse fired, others disciplined for vaccinating relatives

Generic nurse photo. JSHOOTS

HAMILTON – Public health officials in Hamilton say a nurse has been fired and several others have been disciplined after COVID-19 vaccines were given to relatives.

The health unit says seven doses were administered to individuals related to a staff member.

It says the disciplinary measures against three nurses followed an investigation into allegations of improper vaccine distribution at one of the unit’s pop-up clinics.

The unit says the administration of the vaccines fell outside normal practice and the province’s priority categories.

The city’s top doctor says any actions that impact the vaccine’s eligibility criteria will be taken seriously.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says the city prioritizes those most vulnerable to COVID-19 based on the province’s rollout plan.

