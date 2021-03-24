GTA mayors appear to be applauding Ontario's 2021 budget online

Mayors across the GTA are providing their thoughts online Wednesday evening on Ontario’s new budget.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he “is pleased to see that today’s Ontario budget continues the commitments made previously to invest in Toronto and other municipalities” and he “welcomes the announcement of further supports for small businesses, tourism and hospitality industries.”

Tory adds with the province renewing its commitment to cover Toronto’s vaccination costs, “this will be the largest immunization effort in (the City’s) history.”

My statement welcoming the Ontario 2021 Budget funding for municipal services, vaccination costs, tourism, and small businesses pic.twitter.com/VeHP4vygVS — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 24, 2021

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie also saying it’s “great to see the province of Ontario commit to funding the rebuild of Trillium Hospital… a critical project for our community.”

Great to see the Province of Ontario commit to funding the rebuild of @THP_hospital in today’s #OntarioBudget2021, a critical project for our community. Thank you Premier @fordnation, Minister @PBethlenfalvy and all #Mississauga MPPs for this important investment in our City. — Bonnie Crombie ???????? (@BonnieCrombie) March 24, 2021

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown released a video saying how excited he is about a new medical school in his city, “I want to thank the provincial government, particularly Premier Doug Ford, the health minister, Christine Elliott, for the great news that Ontario is getting a new medical school and it’s going to be downtown Brampton — this is amazing news for our community.”

Brown says, “it’s not often that the province commits to a new med school and I can’t tell you how appropriate it is that it’s being built in Brampton — we have some of the greatest healthcare needs in the province, on average right now, our residents receive $1,000 less than the provincial average.”

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti also tweeted saying he “applauds (the province’s) priorities in health care and rebuilding our economy” and “with executing a vaccination program, making significant investments in health care and long term care.. is welcome news.”