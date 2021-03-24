Loading articles...

Expedia is ranking 20 friendliest cities, towns in Canada

Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 12:16 am EDT

Canadian flag. Hermes rivera

A travel site is ranking Canada’s friendliest cities and towns.

Expedia’s list is based on places with the highest percentage of positive traveller reviews, mentioning words that include, “friendly, friendliest and amiable” between January 2019 and December 2020.

Toronto did not make the list, but one southern Ontario town has placed in the top three — Niagara-on-the-Lake.

RELATED: Toronto ranked among the best 20 cities in the world

Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia took the top spot, followed by Digby, Nova Scotia, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Thunder Bay ranked eighth, Gananoque made 17th and Stratford is at 19th place.

Here is a list of the 20 friendliest cities and towns, according to Expedia:

  1. Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
  2. Digby, Nova Scotia
  3. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
  4. Baddeck, Nova Scotia
  5. Drumheller, Alberta
  6. Saint John, New Brunswick
  7. Gatineau, Quebec
  8. Thunder Bay, Ontario
  9. Banff, Alberta
  10. Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
  11. Whistler, British Columbia
  12. Osoyoos, British Columbia
  13. La Malbaie, Quebec
  14. Nanaimo, British Columbia
  15. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
  16. St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
  17. Gananoque, Ontario
  18. Canmore, Alberta
  19. Stratford, Ontario
  20. Fernie, British Columbia
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
COLLISION - NB 404 ramp to HWY 7 down to a single lane, the two right lanes are blocked
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:03 PM
See those stripy clouds in #Toronto? The pattern is caused by gravity waves where the air is forced to rise in stab…
Latest Weather
Read more