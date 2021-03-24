Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Expedia is ranking 20 friendliest cities, towns in Canada
by News Staff
Posted Mar 24, 2021 12:16 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 12:16 am EDT
Canadian flag. Hermes rivera
A travel site is ranking Canada’s friendliest cities and towns.
Expedia’s list is based on places with the highest percentage of positive traveller reviews, mentioning words that include, “friendly, friendliest and amiable” between January 2019 and December 2020.
Toronto did not make the list, but one southern Ontario town has placed in the top three — Niagara-on-the-Lake.
RELATED: Toronto ranked among the best 20 cities in the world
Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia took the top spot, followed by Digby, Nova Scotia, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Thunder Bay ranked eighth, Gananoque made 17th and Stratford is at 19th place.
Here is a list of the 20 friendliest cities and towns, according to Expedia:
Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
Digby, Nova Scotia
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Baddeck, Nova Scotia
Drumheller, Alberta
Saint John, New Brunswick
Gatineau, Quebec
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Banff, Alberta
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Whistler, British Columbia
Osoyoos, British Columbia
La Malbaie, Quebec
Nanaimo, British Columbia
Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
Gananoque, Ontario
Canmore, Alberta
Stratford, Ontario
Fernie, British Columbia
