Expedia is ranking 20 friendliest cities, towns in Canada

A travel site is ranking Canada’s friendliest cities and towns.

Expedia’s list is based on places with the highest percentage of positive traveller reviews, mentioning words that include, “friendly, friendliest and amiable” between January 2019 and December 2020.

Toronto did not make the list, but one southern Ontario town has placed in the top three — Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia took the top spot, followed by Digby, Nova Scotia, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Thunder Bay ranked eighth, Gananoque made 17th and Stratford is at 19th place.

Here is a list of the 20 friendliest cities and towns, according to Expedia: