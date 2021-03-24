Loading articles...

El Salvador's ex-first lady sentenced in coverup for son

Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 12:14 am EDT

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s former first lady was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for attempting to obstruct an investigation into her son’s alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The court that sentenced Regina Cañas, ex-wife of former President Mauricio Funes, said the prison time could be substituted with community service and returning $95,000.

Funes and his son Diego Roberto Funes Cañas and other family members have been in Nicaragua since receiving asylum there in 2016. Funes dismissed the sentence as a show in comments on Twitter.

Cañas turned herself over to authorities and took responsibility. Prosecutors had said they had evidence she and her ex-husband lied to obstruct an investigation into their son’s alleged purchase of vehicles with public funds. Leaving the court Tuesday, she said she would be able to return to her life and work.

Multiple cases against the former president are still active in Salvadoran courts.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
COLLISION - NB 404 ramp to HWY 7 down to a single lane, the two right lanes are blocked
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:03 PM
See those stripy clouds in #Toronto? The pattern is caused by gravity waves where the air is forced to rise in stab…
Latest Weather
Read more