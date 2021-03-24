Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
El Salvador's ex-first lady sentenced in coverup for son
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 24, 2021 12:09 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 12:14 am EDT
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s former first lady was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for attempting to obstruct an investigation into her son’s alleged embezzlement of public funds.
The court that sentenced Regina Cañas, ex-wife of former President Mauricio Funes, said the prison time could be substituted with community service and returning $95,000.
Funes and his son Diego Roberto Funes Cañas and other family members have been in Nicaragua since receiving asylum there in 2016. Funes dismissed the sentence as a show in comments on Twitter.
Cañas turned herself over to authorities and took responsibility. Prosecutors had said they had evidence she and her ex-husband lied to obstruct an investigation into their son’s alleged purchase of vehicles with public funds. Leaving the court Tuesday, she said she would be able to return to her life and work.
Multiple cases against the former president are still active in Salvadoran courts.