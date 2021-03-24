Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Can we create a national plan to kickstart graduates’ careers?
by the big story
Posted Mar 24, 2021 5:16 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, the second graduating class of this pandemic is about to enter the workforce. There are still very few jobs and thousands of grads desperate for them. Plus, this year’s grads have the added benefit of an entire year without mentorships, extra-curricular activities or all the other ways young adults make themselves more attractive to recruiters. (Also … this year, what recruiters?!)
What can governments and the private sector do to help spur the hiring of young adults? What kinds of work could they do? We’ve seen massive employment pushes before, and we still enjoy their legacies today. If we wanted to make sure today’s graduates aren’t still living at home waiting to launch a year from now, what has to be done and who has to do it?
GUEST: Karim Bardeesy, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Ryerson Leadership Lab
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
