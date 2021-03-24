Loading articles...

Boy, 15, sent to hospital after stabbing in Yorkville, suspect in custody

Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 5:36 pm EDT

Toronto police respond to a stabbing in Yorkville, 2021. Sean Toussaint/CityNews

A 15-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries and Toronto Police have made an arrest following a stabbing in Yorkville.

Officers were first notified of a stabbing around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area.

Police said a male victim was found with stab wounds to his stomach.

Paramedics say he was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Laura Brabant says investigators located a suspect who was arrested a short time later.

Brabant says it’s unclear if both parties knew each other.

They’re asking anyone that may have information to contact them.

