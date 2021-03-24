Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boy, 15, sent to hospital after stabbing in Yorkville, suspect in custody
by Madison Fitzpatrick
Posted Mar 24, 2021 5:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 24, 2021 at 5:36 pm EDT
Toronto police respond to a stabbing in Yorkville, 2021. Sean Toussaint/CityNews
A 15-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries and Toronto Police have made an arrest following a stabbing in Yorkville.
Officers were first notified of a stabbing around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area.
Police said a male victim was found with stab wounds to his stomach.
Paramedics say he was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Const. Laura Brabant says investigators located a suspect who was arrested a short time later.
Brabant says it’s unclear if both parties knew each other.
They’re asking anyone that may have information to contact them.
