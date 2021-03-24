AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine label updated with information on rare reports of blood clots

Health Canada has updated the label for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This is to provide information on very rare reports of blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets following immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to Health Canada following reports of rare adverse events in Europe, it has worked closely with European regulators to review the evidence and has updated the product monograph.

The department has also issued guidance for healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients on the potential symptoms to monitor.

Health Canada officials are reassuring Canadians that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to be safe and effective at protecting them against the virus.

It encourages people to get immunized with any of the COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized in Canada.