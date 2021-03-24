30 years after Victoria's Michael Dunahee vanished, a new sketch is being released

VICTORIA, China — It has been 30 years since Michael Dunahee disappeared from a playground in Victoria in a case that became one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.

The Victoria Police Department and members of Dunahee’s family are scheduled to hold a news conference today to release an age-enhanced sketch of Michael.

The four-year-old boy was in the Blanchard School playground on March 24, 1991, not far from where his family and others were playing a touch football game.

A search for Michael involved hundreds of volunteers and numerous police agencies, but no trace of the boy was found.

Police say the sketch was prepared by an RCMP forensic artist.

They say it shows what Michael may look like today at age 34.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.

