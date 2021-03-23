York Region expands eligible vaccine group to 70+; Rollout moves ahead across the province

York Region Public Health has expanded the age group for those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 70 years and older.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, anyone born in 1951 or before can book an appointment online at www.york.ca/covid19vaccine.

The following locations will administer the vaccine once an appointment is booked:

Aaniin Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by York Region Public Health

Cornell Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by Eastern York Region North Durham (EYRND) Ontario Health Team (OHT)

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital located in the City of Vaughan, operated by Mackenzie Health

Georgina Ice Palace located in the Town of Georgina, operated by York Region Public Health

Maple Community Centre located in the City of Vaughan, operated by York Region Public Health

Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in the Town of Newmarket, operated by Southlake Regional Health Centre

Richmond Green Sports Centre located in the City of Richmond Hill, operated by York Region Public Health

Further, for eligible and vulnerable residents who cannot visit a vaccine clinic or use a drive-through, the region’s mobile outreach teams are set to begin vaccinating homebound people this week.

“We have accumulated, with our partnerships with many other seniors groups, a list of individuals who need to be visited in their homes,” said York chief medical officer, Dr. Karim Kurji.

It may be in the best interest for individuals to show up as close to their appointment as possible. Many in Toronto on Monday were forced to brave long lineups at the cities mass vaccination clinics before they received their shot.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is encouraging those who have appointment to show up just before the booking to avoid excessive lines.

“I would recommend that people limit the number of support people that they bring with them to the clinic by bringing only those necessary to assist them in moving through the clinic,” says Pegg.

Meanwhile, the CBC is reporting that just under three-quarters of Ontario seniors have booked a vaccination including over 200,000 people aged 80 and older.

Experts cite a variety of factors that are likely at play including mobility and transportation issues, fear of contracting the virus and vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatric specialist at Sinai Health in Toronto, tells CBC News that Ontario lags behind some of its provincial peers like Quebec where over 75 per cent of residents aged 65 and up have received there first dose.

“That is truly a very large number of individuals we are missing,” said Stall to CBC News.

Ontario residents who are 75 or older can booking appointments through the government’s online system as of this week.

People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

Also this week, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older. The pilot pharmacies are in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston though that will eventually expand.

Premier Doug Ford says both the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines will soon be available at select pharmacies in Peel Region.

“We are going to double the amount of pharmacies up to 700, we [currently] have 350,” said Ford. “We really want to focus on Peel Region, York, and Toronto.”

The province released more details about Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout on Monday. It will begin in April and will start to see shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions, and inability to work from home along with those aged 60 to 79.

The province is planning on vaccinating nine million people in Phase 2 and the updated plan does not include the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After Phase 2 is completed, everyone between the ages of 16 and 59 will be eligible for their first dose.

There were 31,335 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 1,553,040 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 299,297 people have been fully vaccinated.