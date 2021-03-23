Loading articles...

Wolves bite worker at centre where lion had killed intern

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman has been bitten by two juvenile wolves at the North Carolina wildlife centre where an intern was fatally mauled by a lion in 2018.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports the latest incident occurred Saturday at the Animal Park at the Conservators Center.

The centre said in a statement that the worker was “performing routine activities” with the young wolves when she was bitten on her upper arms and right leg.

Greg Ingram, public information officer for the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, said the wolves did not escape their enclosure. He said the woman was taken to UNC Hospitals’ Hillsborough Campus with non life-threatening injuries.

The centre said in a statement that safety of its public guests, volunteers and employees, is its top priority.

“(T)he centre is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the centre,” it said in a statement.

More than 70 animals live at the centre, including lions, tigers and coyotes.

In late 2018, intern Alexandra Black was cleaning an animal enclosure with other staff members when a lion escaped from a locked pen and fatally attacked her. Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the animal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
City Streets: NB Yonge approaching Wilson/York Mills at Mill St - only one lane is getting through because of a col…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Another day with above average temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Not as mild as yesterday though and we won’t have as…
Latest Weather
Read more