The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for March 23, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says one case involves a female under the age of 19 who is a close contact of a previously reported infection.

She says the other case involves a male under 19 and may be related to regional travel.

There are now eight active reported cases on the Island.

—

10:40 a.m.

Ontario reports 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 465 of those new cases are in Toronto, 329 are in Peel Region, and 161 are in York Region.

More than 50,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press