Registration opens today for CampTO spring break programs

Registration has opened for Toronto’s CampTO spring break programs, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The city announced last week they will offer the programs during spring break, from Apr. 12 to 16, for children aged six to 12.

All campers and staff are expected to wear cloth face coverings or masks whether indoors or outdoors. Campers will be required to bring two to three clean face coverings or masks to camp each day.

There are approximately 1,600 in-person camp spaces at more than 70 locations in the city.

In addition to in-person programs, the city also announced virtual camps for kids aged four to 12.

The 45 minute-long live and interactive workshops will be available every day over the course of spring break. The theme is a coast-to-coast trip across Canada, and workshops will include virtual visits to five Canadian cities.

There are 1,500 spaces available for the virtual camp workshops.

The Ford government postponed spring break, which was originally scheduled for this week, in an effort to prevent a youth-related spike in COVID-19 cases.

Day camps in Ontario were allowed to open with COVID-19 restrictions last year, while overnight camps were ordered to close throughout the summer.

With plans to welcome campers again this year, a group for Ontario camps said COVID-19 testing, along with other safety measures, is key to ensure the safety of campers and staff.

“Much more progress is needed to secure a testing program,” said Jack Goodman, the owner of Camp New Moon in Baysville, Ont.

“Testing needs to be equally accessible regardless of the socio-economic status of camps or the children they serve.”

Goodman leads the Ontario Camps Association’s COVID-19 task force and has been working with public health and government officials to create guidelines for the camp season.

The group wishes to secure the government’s support for a universal testing program for all campers and staff, regardless of a camp’s financial resources, he said.

Testing for day camps would be slightly different from overnight camps, he said, noting that day camps would likely need random asymptomatic antigen testing.

