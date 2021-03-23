Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PBO says Canada Infrastructure Bank is failing to secure any private investment
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 23, 2021 10:44 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliament’s budget watchdog says a federal infrastructure financing agency has yet to meet a key aspect of its mandate: pulling in private dollars for major projects.
The Trudeau Liberals created the infrastructure agency in 2017 to address that gap by using $35 billion in federal financing to pull in two or three times that in private dollars.
Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux writes in a report today that the Canada Infrastructure Bank has committed just over $4 billion for projects, but none involve funding from private investors.
Instead, the money from the bank is coming from other public-sector entities like municipal and provincial governments, as well as the Quebec pension plan.
Nor is it clear that private dollars are involved in any of the remaining 13 projects in which the agency is participating, Giroux writes.
The PBO report says eight of the 13 projects have yet to announce a financial commitment and are currently under either a memorandum of understanding, in a project acceleration phase or receiving advisory services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.