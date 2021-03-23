Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario expands Phase 2 vaccine eligibility list to include veterinarians, bylaw officers and more
by Dilshad Burman
Posted Mar 23, 2021 7:47 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT
A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The province has released more details on who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of the rollout.
As previously detailed, in Phase 2 vaccines will be made available based on age and risk factors. It will include adults aged 60 to 79 years old as well as groups that have been identified to be more at risk due to living in hotspots, congregate living settings and those who cannot work from home.
Those with high risk health conditions are also included and divided into highest-risk, high-risk and at-risk.
On Tuesday, the province added the more high-risk professions to the eligibility list.
First group of essential workers/those who can’t work from home:
Enforcement inspection and compliance roles – including bylaw enforcement, building, food and animal welface inspectors, border inspection officers, labour inspectors/ WSIB field workers.
The following people working in childcare:
– All licensees, employees and students on an educational placement who interact directly with children in licensed childcare centres and in authorized recreation and skill building programs
– Licensed home child care and in-home providers, employees of a home childcare agency and students on an educational placement
Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers
Second group of essential workers/those who can’t work from home:
Essential and critical retail workers – including foodbank ands non-clinical pharmacy workers, ServiceOntario workers, ServiceCanada and Passport Canada workers, restaurant and LCBO workers, wholsesalers and general goods.
Those working in construction including infrastructure and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at higher risk of COVID-19 outbreak and spread
Communications infrastructure workers – including cellular, satellite, landline, internet and public safety radio
Water and wastewater managment
Veterinarians and veterinary teams
Uranium processing workers
The province also updated its guidelines regarding vaccinating those in hotspot communities, adding an age stipulation of 50 and older — starting with the oldest residents and decreasing in age until reaching those aged 50.
Read the province’s full list of those eligible for vaccinations in Phase 2 below: