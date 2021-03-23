Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Mississauga Tuesday night
by News staff
Posted Mar 23, 2021 10:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 11:17 pm EDT
File photo of a Peel police cruiser.
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
Peel police were called to Queensway East and Tedlo Street just after 9 p.m.
The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing when police arrived and the man was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Peel police have since said the motorcyclist’s injuries are not life threatening.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.
Police are asking other motorists to avoid the area.
