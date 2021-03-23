Loading articles...

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Mississauga Tuesday night

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 11:17 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Peel police were called to Queensway East and Tedlo Street just after 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing when police arrived and the man was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Peel police have since said the motorcyclist’s injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

Police are asking other motorists to avoid the area.

 

 

