Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 23, 2021 1:57 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT
BOISE, Idaho — Montana’s governor was given a warning by state wildlife officials after killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park in February without first taking a mandated trapping education course.
Gov. Greg Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf about 10 miles (16 kilometres) north of the park on a ranch owned by a Sinclair Broadcasting Group executive, Boise State Public Radio reported.
It’s legal to kill wolves in Montana with a license, but trappers must first complete a three-hour online course that includes instruction on how to take the animals ethically and lawfully.
The Republican governor had a wolf license, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon.
Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said the governor “immediately rectified the mistake” and enrolled in the wolf-trapping certification course scheduled for Wednesday.
The wolf he killed Feb. 15 was born in Yellowstone National Park and fitted with a radio collar to track its movements in 2018, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said. The animal was a member of the park’s Wapiti Lake pack but had left the group to find a mate.
News of Gianforte’s hunting violation comes as lawmakers in Montana and Idaho have been considering proposals to make it much easier to kill wolves in a bid to drive down the predators’ numbers.