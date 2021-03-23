Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Michelle Obama sits down with Tracy Moore for Canadian-exclusive interview on Cityline
by News Staff
Posted Mar 23, 2021 11:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 11:06 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir "Becoming" during her book tour stop in Washington. Crown Publishing tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that the former first lady's memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the U.S. and Canada in the seven days since it was released Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Michelle Obama is a podcaster, author, and the former First Lady.
Obama sat down with Cityline host Tracy Moore to talk about authenticity, her latest projects, and her book “Becoming.”
Moore asked Obama if she feels like she has to hold back, or if she can be real, and put herself out there after years in the public eye.
“I’ve always tried to be as authentic as I could be, but I do feel that there’s a responsibility with this platform, so I’m always conscious about what I do and say in public because I know that kids are watching,” Obama says.
The Canadian-exclusive interview airs Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Cityline.