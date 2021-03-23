Michelle Obama sits down with Tracy Moore for Canadian-exclusive interview on Cityline

Michelle Obama is a podcaster, author, and the former First Lady.

Obama sat down with Cityline host Tracy Moore to talk about authenticity, her latest projects, and her book “Becoming.”

Moore asked Obama if she feels like she has to hold back, or if she can be real, and put herself out there after years in the public eye.

“I’ve always tried to be as authentic as I could be, but I do feel that there’s a responsibility with this platform, so I’m always conscious about what I do and say in public because I know that kids are watching,” Obama says.

The Canadian-exclusive interview airs Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Cityline.