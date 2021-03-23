Loading articles...

Maple Leafs virtually visit more than 100 kids in Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 10:25 pm EDT

Holland-Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

The Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping up with traditions even during the pandemic.

The annual trip to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital was a little different this year, but the hockey team still interacted virtually with more than 100 kids and their families.

A light-hearted ‘Q and A’ was held with the entire team, and Morgan Rielly recognized the importance of the tradition.

“Our team has been doing these visits for a long long time now, and it’s always on the calendar, it’s always a day that we look forward to. And as players, we don’t take it lightly, the fact that we have a fanbase like we do and we’re able to give back, and I don’t think our guys take it for granted at all,” Reilly says.

RELATED: Child-friendly MRI suite is first of its kind in Canada

Leafs Captain John Tavares said it was “so nice to see everybody, we missed you guys very much… one of the best days of the year is when we get to come and see all of you. This has been a long-standing tradition for the Maple Leafs for many years, and we look forward to continuing it on for many years to come and get to do it in-person again.”

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital is Canada’s largest rehabilitation center for kids and a world leader in child disability research.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
#CityStreets: Roads reopening shortly.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:03 PM
See those stripy clouds in #Toronto? The pattern is caused by gravity waves where the air is forced to rise in stab…
Latest Weather
Read more