Loading articles...

Maoist rebels kill 4 Indian police in roadside bomb attack

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 9:44 am EDT

NEW DELHI — At least four Indian policemen were killed and 14 wounded Tuesday in a roadside bombing carried out by Maoist rebels in their stronghold in the country’s east, police said.

Senior police officer Sundarraj Pattilingam told the news agency Press Trust of India that the policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation when the bus they were travelling in was targeted in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh state. Two of the wounded were in critical condition, he added.

The area is a known stronghold of Maoist rebels, who say they are inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. They have been fighting for more than five decades in central and eastern India, staging hit-and-run attacks against authorities as they demand land and jobs for impoverished tribal communities that they say are ignored by the government.

They have also ambushed police, stolen weapons from paramilitary warehouses, destroyed government offices and abducted government officials for decades.

The government has called the rebels India’s biggest internal security threat.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
City Streets: NB Yonge approaching Wilson/York Mills at Mill St - only one lane is getting through because of a col…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Another day with above average temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Not as mild as yesterday though and we won’t have as…
Latest Weather
Read more