PHOTOS: Man finds shrimp tails inside box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Oh, you read that right.

For many Twitter users wondering why Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been trending since Monday night, here is why.

An American man took to the social media platform to share photos of him finding what very well appears to be a pair of shrimp tails inside the cereal box.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The initial tweet by user Jensen Karp, who resides in Los Angeles, shows the cereal alongside, yes, shrimp tails.

In it, Karp mentions Cinnamon Toast Crunch, who apologized to him and asked that he direct message the company to share additional details.

Shockingly, the cereal company said in one tweet, “After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/YH1ZtBUXF0 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

If that wasn’t bad enough, Karp shared another image of what else he found inside the cereal box, which appeared to include a string.

Some of the pieces of cereal also had black marks on them, which Karp documented, as well.

“UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss,” Karp said in one tweet.

Also, many of the squares have black marks, and some are dyed red? And yes, I ate a bowl before noticing all this. pic.twitter.com/Y9WWmsTznP — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Naturally, some users online thought Karp might have been toying with the Twitterverse, as this couldn’t possibly be real, right?

Wrong.

“Something regarding the stupid ‘Did he fake this?’ take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk,” said Karp on Tuesday.

“Also, it’s only ‘viral’ because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it.”

In a direct message sent to Karp and shared online, the company said they “want to make this right,” adding that their “quality team would like to get it sent in to us, so we can take a closer look.”

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is owned by General Mills.