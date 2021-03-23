Long line ups at Toronto COVID-19 vaccination clinics have apparently been fixed

It’s a good thing the weather is getting warmer.

Toronto started the day with more long lines at some of the City’s mass vaccination clinics — but the situation on the ground appears to be improving.

The line ups were hours long, but that has apparently been fixed, with an apology from City of Toronto leadership.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is running emergency operations, and shared an apology online on Tuesday for problems at the mass immunization clinics the day before.

On behalf of all of us, I apologize for the delays and issues yesterday. We didn’t get it right yesterday, but our teams have worked hard to make the changes necessary to get it right today and moving forward. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 23, 2021

Pegg also announced changes have been made.

Happy to update that I just spoke with the clinic management team in the Scarborough Town Centre clinic location as well. As of 13:15, no line ups and smooth & efficient operations inside the clinic. Thank you to everyone for all your hard and important work! @cityoftoronto — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 23, 2021

680’s Mark Douglas tweeted a video of a happy family who came out of one immunization clinic, Pegg replying, “Music to our ears! Thank you your patience and understanding as we made the changes yesterday and overnight that needed to be made. Clinic operations are running smooth now with great client feedback.”

Music to our ears! Thank you your patience and understanding as we made the changes yesterday and overnight that needed to be made. Clinic operations are running smooth now with great client feedback ???????? — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) March 23, 2021

Public health staff in Scarborough are lining up people with an appointment over one hour on one side of the clinic doors, and the next hour lines up on another side.

Firefighters and paramedics are doing everything they can for the people there in those short lines, including walking them up from their car, helping with their paperwork, and getting them a chair if they need to sit down for a moment.