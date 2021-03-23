Loading articles...

Long line ups at Toronto COVID-19 vaccination clinics have apparently been fixed

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 6:42 pm EDT

People wearing protective face masks walk past a “Let’s get T.O. Vaccinated” sign in front of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto on Jan. 18, 2020, on the first day of the city’s first mass COVID-19 immunization clinic, where vaccines will be administered to frontline healthcare workers and staff working in the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

It’s a good thing the weather is getting warmer.

Toronto started the day with more long lines at some of the City’s mass vaccination clinics — but the situation on the ground appears to be improving.

The line ups were hours long, but that has apparently been fixed, with an apology from City of Toronto leadership.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is running emergency operations, and shared an apology online on Tuesday for problems at the mass immunization clinics the day before.

Pegg also announced changes have been made.

 

680’s Mark Douglas tweeted a video of a happy family who came out of one immunization clinic, Pegg replying, “Music to our ears! Thank you your patience and understanding as we made the changes yesterday and overnight that needed to be made. Clinic operations are running smooth now with great client feedback.”

Public health staff in Scarborough are lining up people with an appointment over one hour on one side of the clinic doors, and the next hour lines up on another side.

Firefighters and paramedics are doing everything they can for the people there in those short lines, including walking them up from their car, helping with their paperwork, and getting them a chair if they need to sit down for a moment.

