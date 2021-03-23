Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'I'm in charge': O'Toole brushes off Conservative grassroots vote on climate change
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 23, 2021 11:07 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT
Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole waits in a hallway to before holding a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is brushing off the idea that a vote by the party’s grassroots on climate change should colour Canadians’ opinion of his party.
O’Toole says he’s the leader, and he and his caucus agree they need to take action to address climate change.
Over the weekend, delegates to the Conservatives’ policy convention voted against a resolution that would have included the line “climate change is real” in the party’s official policy document.
The Liberals swiftly jumped upon the vote results to attack the Conservatives as climate change deniers.
In a news conference today, O’Toole said his party will present its plan to tackle climate change — without a federal carbon tax — before the next election.
He says a partnership with the provinces and large emitters is what’s needed to curb emissions, not a tax on everyday Canadians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.
The Canadian Press
