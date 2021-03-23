Loading articles...

'I'm in charge': O'Toole brushes off Conservative grassroots vote on climate change

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole waits in a hallway to before holding a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is brushing off the idea that a vote by the party’s grassroots on climate change should colour Canadians’ opinion of his party. 

O’Toole says he’s the leader, and he and his caucus agree they need to take action to address climate change. 

Over the weekend, delegates to the Conservatives’ policy convention voted against a resolution that would have included the line “climate change is real” in the party’s official policy document. 

The Liberals swiftly jumped upon the vote results to attack the Conservatives as climate change deniers.

In a news conference today, O’Toole said his party will present its plan to tackle climate change — without a federal carbon tax — before the next election. 

He says a partnership with the provinces and large emitters is what’s needed to curb emissions, not a tax on everyday Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Yonge in the express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Another day with above average temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Not as mild as yesterday though and we won’t have as…
Latest Weather
Read more