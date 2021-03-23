Loading articles...

Fire forces evacuations at New York assisted living facility

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 6:28 am EDT

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — An early-morning fire Tuesday at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) north of New York City. There were reports of multiple injuries.

Several agencies worked to get the fire under control. At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

The Associated Press

