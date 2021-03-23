Fire crews recover childrens' bodies from Oshawa house fire wreckage

Worst fears have been realized after a fire tore through an Oshawa row-house that left two children unaccounted for.

Fire crews have now recovered the bodies of two children from the home on Olive Avenue, which was ravaged by a fire early Monday morning.

The bodies of two adults were removed from the wreckage that day.

Five people made it out of the century-old row home after the fire broke out around 1 a.m.

Family and friends previously said they believe two children and two men did not escape the fire.

Constable George Tudos, with Durham Regional Police, says the investigation will take time.

“Members from our Major Crime Unit are going to be leading this investigation… we are holding the scene as well too. This is an ongoing investigation, we are working, obviously, with the family, we’ve notified family members of what we recovered today,” he says.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the identities of the bodies recovered.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark says it was a grim and dangerous job for fire crews.

“This was an incredibly difficult situation and, because we had the third floor and second floor had collapsed, what we had to do was shore everything up to be able to complete the body recovery. This is the tough part of the job, but this is the job that we all do, and we’re proud to do it, and we do it for our communities,” Clark says.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is looking into how the fire started.

Anybody who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from the Canadian Press