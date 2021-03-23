Edmonton man latest caught with fraudulent COVID-19 document at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say investigators from the airport division criminal investigations bureau have charged an Edmonton man after he allegedly used a fraudulent COVID-19 document upon arrival from an international flight at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Police were notified to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on March 19 around 4:00 p.m. when border officers were inspecting documents related to international travel.

Following further inspection by the Public Health Agency, they determined that one of the papers was fraudulent.

A 45-year-old man from Edmonton was arrested and charged for unlawfully and knowingly using a fraudulent document.

He was held for a bail hearing and made a court appearance in Brampton on March 22.

The man was released from custody on specific conditions and returned to CBSA at Pearson Airport for processing by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators.

In early March, the federal government said it was working with authorized hotels to address the growing number of stories of travellers facing chaotic conditions when they arrive for their mandatory three-day hotel quarantine after flying into Canada.

The opposition Conservatives have repeatedly called on the feds to suspend the hotel quarantine system, a request that began after an alleged sexual assault that took place at a quarantine hotel on February 17.