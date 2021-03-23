CP NewsAlert: Saskatchewan closes restaurants, issues travel advisory in Regina

REGINA — Saskatchewan is tightening public-health measures in its capital city over concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants.

The province says a ban on household guests that was lifted two weeks ago is immediately back in place in Regina.

And starting Sunday, restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve customers and will have to switch to takeout or delivery.

Community halls, museums and “any non-essential indoor locations” will not be allowed to operate.

The province is not recommending travel in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary.

It is advising anyone who can work from home to do so.

More coming . . .

The Canadian Press