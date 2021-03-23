Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: George Weston puts Weston Foods bakery business up for sale

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 7:28 am EDT

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. is putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale.

The company says the decision follows a strategic review by its board of directors.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WN, TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB DVP approaching Lawrence - three lanes now blocked. Traffic is using the right hand ramp lane to get by.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Another day with above average temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Not as mild as yesterday though and we won’t have as…
Latest Weather
Read more