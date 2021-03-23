Loading articles...

Bombing in southwestern Pakistan province kills 3, wounds 14

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful roadside bomb exploded Tuesday outside the offices of security forces in southwestern Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan, killing three people and wounding 14, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Chaman. Local police official Jamil Ahmed said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a nearby hospital.

He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Chaman is the main border town in Baluchistan province. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Collision at Burnhamthorpe and Mill - all NB and EB lanes are blocked at the intersection. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Another day with above average temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Not as mild as yesterday though and we won’t have as…
Latest Weather
Read more