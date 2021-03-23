Loading articles...

Bangladesh court sentences 14 Islamist militants to death

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A special court in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday sentenced 14 members of a banned radical Islamist group to death in a case over a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina two decades ago.

Prosecution lawyer Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said prosecutors were happy with the verdict, but defence lawyers say they will appeal.

Prosecutors have said the defendants belong to the banned group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, or HuJi. In 2000, a bomb weighing 76 kilograms (167 pounds) was recovered from the venue for a political rally in the central Gopalganj district, where Hasina was scheduled to address supporters the following day.

Judge Abu Zafar Mohammed Kamruzzaman of the special tribunal handed down the verdict in the presence of nine defendants. The rest remain fugitives.

Authorities say Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami seeks to establish strict Islamic law in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, a South Asian nation ruled by secular laws based on British common law.

The fundamentalist group has mostly been active in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan since the early 1990s. The group was established in Bangladesh in 1992 by a group of former Bangladeshi Afghan war veterans who fought against the Soviet Union.

Bangladesh banned Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami in 2005. The group claimed responsibility for a 2001 suicide attack that killed 10 people and injured dozens at a park in downtown Dhaka during the Bengali New Year celebration.

Intelligence officials say the groups has been weakened in recent years after many of its members, including a top leader, were either jailed or executed.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Yonge in the express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Another day with above average temperatures for #Toronto GTA. Not as mild as yesterday though and we won’t have as…
Latest Weather
Read more