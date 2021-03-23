Loading articles...

ActiveTO, Yonge Street pilot recommendations to go before committee today

Last Updated Mar 23, 2021 at 6:40 am EDT

Cyclists take advantage of the ActiveTO closure of Lakeshore Blvd. in Toronto on Sunday June 7, 2020. Toronto has closed large sections of major roads to give thousands the space to exercise while physically distancing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Transforming Yonge Street in Midtown Toronto and the city’s 2021 ActiveTO plan will both be up for debate on Tuesday.

A staff report recommending changes to the ActiveTO weekend road closure is going before the Infrastructure and Environment Committee.

Most notably, due to planned construction on the Queensway, the city is not recommending the Lakeshore West closure.

The weekend closures of a section of the Lakeshore East and Bayview are still being proposed.

ActiveTO was designed to provide a way for people in the City to engage in outdoor activities and to get allow more space for people to practice physical distancing.

The city says the dates and exact locations of road closures will be detailed in the coming months.

At the beginning of the year, Mayor John Tory said he hoped ActiveTO would be scaled up and expanded to more areas of the city this year after a successful rollout in 2020.

A survey of people who attended the ActiveTO weekend road closures found that 92 percent of those surveyed wanted the closures to continue, during and after COVID-19.

As for Yonge Street,  staff s recommending the city move ahead with a pilot project along a section of Yonge, between Bloor and Davisville.

The transformation would have the road reduced to two lanes, bike lanes would be added, and on street patios would be installed.

Last month, City Council approved a makeover to a downtown stretch of Yonge Street.

The plan aims to turn the section of Yonge from Carlton and College to Queen Streets into a more pedestrian friendly area.

German strike: 14 Eurowings flights cancelled at Duesseldorf - 680 NEWS
German strike: 14 Eurowings flights cancelled at Duesseldorf

Eurowings aircraft sit on the tarmac of the airport in Duesseldorf, western Germany, Tuesday morning, Nov. 20, 2018 when the Lufthansa daughter was hit by a strike. (Marcel Kusch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Budget airline Eurowings says 14 flights were cancelled at Duesseldorf airport in western Germany after flight attendants started a temporary strike over working conditions.

German news agency dpa reported that flights were cancelled Tuesday for eight hours until 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). Flight attendants are demanding, among other things, more reliable work schedules.

The ver.di union says the strike is a reaction to Eurowings’ refusal to further negotiate working conditions.

Eurowings, which belongs to Lufthansa, has condemned the strike and rejected the union’s allegations.

A Eurowings spokesperson could not immediately say how many passengers were affected by the strike.

The Associated Press

Updated Today at 03:04 AM
