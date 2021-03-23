ActiveTO, Yonge Street pilot recommendations to go before committee today

Transforming Yonge Street in Midtown Toronto and the city’s 2021 ActiveTO plan will both be up for debate on Tuesday.

A staff report recommending changes to the ActiveTO weekend road closure is going before the Infrastructure and Environment Committee.

Most notably, due to planned construction on the Queensway, the city is not recommending the Lakeshore West closure.

The weekend closures of a section of the Lakeshore East and Bayview are still being proposed.

ActiveTO was designed to provide a way for people in the City to engage in outdoor activities and to get allow more space for people to practice physical distancing.

The city says the dates and exact locations of road closures will be detailed in the coming months.

At the beginning of the year, Mayor John Tory said he hoped ActiveTO would be scaled up and expanded to more areas of the city this year after a successful rollout in 2020.

A survey of people who attended the ActiveTO weekend road closures found that 92 percent of those surveyed wanted the closures to continue, during and after COVID-19.

As for Yonge Street, staff s recommending the city move ahead with a pilot project along a section of Yonge, between Bloor and Davisville.

The transformation would have the road reduced to two lanes, bike lanes would be added, and on street patios would be installed.

Last month, City Council approved a makeover to a downtown stretch of Yonge Street.

The plan aims to turn the section of Yonge from Carlton and College to Queen Streets into a more pedestrian friendly area.