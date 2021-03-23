A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 124,271 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,222,115 doses given. Nationwide, 637,426 people or 1.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 11,140.358 per 100,000.

There were 351,300 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 5,124,470 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 82.39 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

<i>Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.</i>

<b>Newfoundland</b> is reporting 12,432 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 46,053 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 87.949 per 1,000. In the province, 1.80 per cent (9,411) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 66,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>P.E.I.</b> is reporting 2,633 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,632 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 117.456 per 1,000. In the province, 3.54 per cent (5,622) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 21,925 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 14 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nova Scotia</b> is reporting 16,143 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 66,287 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 67.924 per 1,000. In the province, 2.11 per cent (20,579) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 119,110 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 55.65 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>New Brunswick</b> is reporting 11,841 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 63,195 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 81.015 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 per cent (12,221) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 93,455 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.62 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Quebec</b> is reporting 26,536 new vaccinations administered for a total of 993,102 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 116.062 per 1,000. There were 245,700 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 1,296,055 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 15 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.62 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Ontario</b> is reporting 50,659 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,603,699 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 109.176 per 1,000. In the province, 2.05 per cent (301,043) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,780,135 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.09 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Manitoba</b> is reporting 3,262 new vaccinations administered for a total of 139,591 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 101.373 per 1,000. In the province, 3.32 per cent (45,728) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 193,760 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 14 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.04 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Saskatchewan</b> is reporting 5,038 new vaccinations administered for a total of 149,209 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 126.539 per 1,000. In the province, 2.67 per cent (31,465) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 150,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 98.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Alberta</b> is reporting 9,787 new vaccinations administered for a total of 497,280 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 112.966 per 1,000. In the province, 2.13 per cent (93,681) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 528,845 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>British Columbia</b> is reporting 18,100 new vaccinations administered for a total of 557,508 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 108.643 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,168) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 105,600 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 736,460 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 14 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Yukon</b> is reporting 303 new vaccinations administered for a total of 33,443 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 801.395 per 1,000. In the territory, 25.52 per cent (10,648) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.06 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>The Northwest Territories</b> are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,397 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 784.525 per 1,000. In the territory, 29.44 per cent (13,283) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 48,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nunavut</b> is reporting 482 new vaccinations administered for a total of 18,719 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 483.37 per 1,000. In the territory, 16.98 per cent (6,577) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 49.92 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<sup>*</sup>Notes on data: <i>The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.</i>

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press