York police asking for dashcam footage after fatal 3 vehicle crash on Highway 7 Monday morning

York police are looking for witnesses after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before seven o’clock near Yonge Street, and involved a Hino transport truck, a Mazda 6 and a Nissan sedan.

Police say the driver of the Nissan vehicle has been pronounced dead, and the driver of the Mazda has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Update * YRP are investigating a collision on HY 7, west of Yonge St. Roadway will remain shut down in all directions between Bathurst St and Yonge St. #RichmondHill — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 22, 2021

UPDATE: EB/WB Hwy 7 remains CLOSED from Bathurst to Yonge for a collision investigation. #RichmondHill pic.twitter.com/DCzVs03ajw — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) March 22, 2021

