York police asking for dashcam footage after fatal 3 vehicle crash on Highway 7 Monday morning

Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 7:47 pm EDT

York police are looking for witnesses after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill Monday morning. Twitter/@680NEWSTraffic

York police are looking for witnesses after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Richmond Hill on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before seven o’clock near Yonge Street, and involved a Hino transport truck, a Mazda 6 and a Nissan sedan.

Police say the driver of the Nissan vehicle has been pronounced dead, and the driver of the Mazda has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

