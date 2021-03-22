Toronto announces Thorncliffe Park vaccine site, drastically increase city-wide appointments

Toronto’s mass vaccination clinics have ramped up the City’s vaccine rollout.

Fire chief Matthew Pegg – in charge of Toronto’s pandemic response – says the first three clinics at the Metro Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, and Toronto Congress Centre are running at more than triple the daily capacity compared to last week.

Pegg says lineups have been an issue last week into Monday.

“In order to assist us in preventing excessive lineups, I ask those with confirmed appointments not to arrive at the clinic location until shortly before your scheduled appointment time, if at all possible,” said Pegg.

Toronto Public Library staff are reaching out to seniors to help them book vaccine appointments.

The City also announced that the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub clinic expects to administer approximately 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on its first day of operations on Wednesday.

The clinic would be Toronto’s 10th mass immunization site, on top of the nine City-operated clinics already announced.

As supply availability increases and more staff are hired, the Thorncliffe Park site will ultimately be able to vaccinate 10,000 people per day.

“This is a major step forward in our vaccination efforts in Thorncliffe Park. The City of Toronto is proud to partner with East Toronto Health Partners – including Michael Garron Hospital – to open a mass immunization site at the East York Town Centre,” said Mayor John Tory.

“I want to thank the East Toronto Health Partners for leading in the effort to establish this clinic in Thorncliffe Park along with local Councillor Jaye Robinson and Toronto Public Health. Vaccinating our residents living in hard-hit communities has been a priority for all of our partners involved in our vaccination efforts. This is just one of many initiatives the City has undertaken with our health partners and a true example of the Team Toronto effort underway to get shots in as many arms as possible as soon as possible, supply permitting.”

To date, 374,631 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.

On the COVID-19 front, Ontario is reporting another 597 cases screened positive for the variant-of-concern.

Toronto has reported roughly 5,000 VOC cases to date.