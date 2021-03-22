Police release description of man wanted for attempted child abduction at St. John Vianney Catholic School

Toronto police have released a suspect description of the man accused of an attempted child abduction last week outside an Etobicoke school.

On Friday, officers were notified of the incident around 12:30 p.m. outside St. John Vianney Catholic School near Albion Road and Islington Avenue.

Police said the man approached an eight-year-old girl and tried to put her over his shoulder.

Investigators believe children began yelling at the man who dropped the girl and fled the scene towards the Humber River.

The girl did not suffer any injuries.

He is described as white, around 6-foot-0, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black ski mask, black baseball hat, black sweater, black gloves, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) issued a statement, saying officials are “deeply troubled by the incident.”

“We are thankful that the student is safe. School staff will be reviewing safety tips with students and our facilities staff will examine the school perimeter to ensure it is safe,” said a TCDSB spokesperson

“We also encourage families to monitor their child’s behaviour over the next few days and if there are signs of anxiety, to please contact the school for appropriate supports, including Social Work and Guidance Counsellors.”

Investigators are looking into these allegations and urge anyone who was in the area, that may have dashcam or security camera video, to come forward.