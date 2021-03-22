Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto police arrest church volunteer for allegedly sexually assaulting 2 boys
by the canadian press
Posted Mar 22, 2021 8:53 pm EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say they have arrested a 62-year-old church volunteer following a string of alleged sexual assaults.
Investigators say the man volunteered at Mision Cristiana Voz de Restauracion Church in Toronto’s northwest corner.
Police allege that between July 2013 and August 2020 the man repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys who were parishioners at the church.
The force says the man is facing 10 charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, and making sexually explicitly material available to a person under 18.
He is set to appear in court on April 8.
Investigators say there may be additional alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Police say the accused had volunteered with the church since 2004.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March, 22, 2021.
