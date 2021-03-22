The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Mar. 22, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday March 22, 2021.

<b>_ Canada: 933,785 confirmed cases (35,009 active, 876,100 resolved, 22,676 deaths).<sup>*</sup>The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.</b>

There were 3,269 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 92.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,585 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,369.

There were 33 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 206 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.67 per 100,000 people.

There have been 26,592,828 tests completed.

<b>_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,014 confirmed cases (nine active, 999 resolved, six deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 1.72 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 214,891 tests completed.

<b>_ Prince Edward Island: 148 confirmed cases (eight active, 140 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 5.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 119,591 tests completed.

<b>_ Nova Scotia: 1,688 confirmed cases (21 active, 1,601 resolved, 66 deaths).</b>

There were six new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 400,632 tests completed.

<b>_ New Brunswick: 1,490 confirmed cases (50 active, 1,410 resolved, 30 deaths).</b>

There was one new case Sunday. The rate of active cases is 6.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 20 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 253,723 tests completed.

<b>_ Quebec: 302,339 confirmed cases (6,800 active, 284,940 resolved, 10,599 deaths).</b>

There were 648 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 79.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,747 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 678.

There were five new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 59 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 123.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,824,715 tests completed.

<b>_ Ontario: 328,874 confirmed cases (14,230 active, 307,403 resolved, 7,241 deaths).</b>

There were 1,791 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 96.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,768 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,538.

There were 18 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 88 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 49.14 per 100,000 people.

There have been 11,887,061 tests completed.

<b>_ Manitoba: 33,353 confirmed cases (1,185 active, 31,241 resolved, 927 deaths).</b>

There were 90 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 85.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 610 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 87.

There were seven new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 567,349 tests completed.

<b>_ Saskatchewan: 31,637 confirmed cases (1,447 active, 29,772 resolved, 418 deaths).</b>

There were 178 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 122.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,020 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 146.

There was one new reported death Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 35.46 per 100,000 people.

There have been 626,837 tests completed.

<b>_ Alberta: 141,934 confirmed cases (5,971 active, 134,000 resolved, 1,963 deaths).</b>

There were 555 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 135.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,510 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 501.

There were two new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.39 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,576,476 tests completed.

<b>_ British Columbia: 90,786 confirmed cases (5,287 active, 84,078 resolved, 1,421 deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 102.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,873 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 410.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.6 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,087,952 tests completed.

<b>_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,396 tests completed.

<b>_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (one active, 41 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,528 tests completed.

<b>_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 1.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,601 tests completed.

