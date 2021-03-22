Several provinces begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to more groups

Several provinces are redoubling COVID-19 vaccination efforts today, offering shots to broader swaths of the population.

Ontario has lowered the age threshold for those who can book vaccines through the government’s online system starting today, from 80 down to 75.

Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.

Previously, that vaccine was only offered to those between the ages of 60 and 64, but that has expanded now that the product has been approved for use in older adults.

Meanwhile, Quebec is expected to start vaccinating people 65 and up in Montreal-area pharmacies today, a week after the provincial booking system opened for reservations.

And to the east, New Brunswick is stepping up a program to vaccinate high school staff, saying it expects 4,500 such workers will receive a first dose.

As of last night, government figures show 3.95 million doses of vaccine had been administered across Canada, and nearly 630,000 people had been fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press