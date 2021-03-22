Loading articles...

Richmond Hill crash sends 1 person to hospital in critical condition

Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 8:57 am EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 7, just west of Yonge Street.

680 NEWS traffic reporter Jordan Kerr was over the scene assessing the damage:

 

Highway 7 is closed from Bathurst to Yonge for the investigation.

