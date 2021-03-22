Loading articles...

Republic of Congo candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 5:28 am EDT

People walk past an election poster featuring opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas in central Brazzaville, Congo, Sunday March 7, 2021. Elections on Sunday March 21 will see President Denis Sassou N'Guesso poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest serving leaders, 36 years, amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Lebon Chansard Ziavoula)

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo — Republic of Congo’s top presidential opposition candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 complications on election day, has died, a spokesman said Monday.

The 61-year-old politician was last seen in a video circulating Saturday on social media in which he told supporters he was “fighting death.” Aides later said he was been flown to France for further treatment. Spokesman Justin Nzoloufoua confirmed his death Monday to The Associated Press.

Kolelas, who won 15% of the vote in the 2016 election, was expected to finish second to President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders with more than 36 years in office.

Louis Okamba, The Associated Press

