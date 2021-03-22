Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Outdoor dining now permitted across Ontario as province relaxes rules, patios open up
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 22, 2021 11:42 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT
TORONTO — Outdoor dining is now permitted everywhere in Ontario, a change observers say gives restaurateurs a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
James Rilett, vice-president of Central Canada for Restaurants Canada, says the change gets food service operators back in the business of serving people.
Yet he says the impact on restaurants in the Toronto-area, where indoor dining continues to be prohibited, will largely depend on the spring weather.
Ontario adjusted dining capacity limits at restaurants and bars in several regions last week.
As of Saturday, outdoor dining with physical distancing is allowed in areas in the grey or lockdown zones, including Toronto and Peel.
Food and drink establishments in the province’s second-strictest red category can increase capacity to 50 people indoors, up from the previous limit of 10, while restaurants in orange zones can now have 100 people indoors, twice the previous cap of 50.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.