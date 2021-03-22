Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Oshawa, Ont., rowhouse fire leaves four people unaccounted for
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 22, 2021 7:30 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. — A rowhouse fire in Oshawa, Ont., east of Toronto has left at least four people injured and four others unaccounted for.
Fire chief Derrick Clark told reporters at the scene that the raging blaze erupted early this morning and that the flames had spread to seven residences.
Clark said the inferno had caused extensive structural damage, making the units too dangerous for fire crews to enter for the time being.
The chief had no immediate information regarding those unaccounted for, however, he said the injured were being treated for smoke inhalation, burns and cuts.
He also noted that some residents of the units were being sheltered at a local hotel and were receiving aid from the Red cross and social service agencies.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze, but Clark said the Ontario Fire Marshal and Durham Regional Police were on scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 22, 2021.
The Canadian Press
