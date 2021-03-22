Oshawa fire sends five to hospital, four others missing

Fire crews remain on scene of a major fire on a strip of old row houses in Oshawa that has left several people unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out before 1 a.m. Monday morning on Olive Avenue, in the area of the 401 and Harmony Road.

At one point, four or five units were burning, the fire has since been brought under control.

Four people remain unaccounted for.

Nine people were inside the building at the time and five made it out.

Police say two adults and a 10-year-old child have serious injuries.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.