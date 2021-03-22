Restaurant workers to be vaccinated as part of Phase 2, government officials say

Province-wide restaurant workers will get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2, government officials confirm to 680 NEWS.

On March 5, Ontario officials released a list of eligible people for the COVID-19 vaccine during this phase.

This stage will see shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions, and inability to work from home.

NEW – Restaurant workers will get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2, government officials confirm to 680NEWS. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) March 22, 2021

The province is planning on vaccinating nine million people in Phase 2 and the updated plan does not include the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After Phase 2 is completed, everyone between the ages of 16 and 59 will be eligible for their first dose.

The province split up workers into different categories including the following:

Those who live and work in congregate settings

All at-risk staff, essential caregivers, and residents from the following congregate settings will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Supportive housing

Developmental services/intervenor and supported independent living (SIL)

Emergency homeless shelters

Other homeless populations not in shelters

Mental health and addictions congregate settings

Homes for special care Violence Against Women (VAW) shelters and Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) residents

Children’s residential facilities

Youth justice facilities

Indigenous healing and wellness

Provincial and demonstration schools

Farmworkers who live in congregate settings, including Temporary foreign workers, Bail beds and Indigenous bail beds

Adult correctional facilities

Essential workers/those who can’t work from home

Workers who can’t work from home will be vaccinated in two groups encompassing a variety of sectors. The second group will be eligible once the first group has been vaccinated:

The first group of essential workers (730,000 people):

Elementary/secondary school staff and bus drivers that transport students

Workers responding to critical events (e.g., police, fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)

Child care workers

Licensed foster care workers

Food manufacturing workers

Agriculture and farm workers

Remaining workers to be eligible (1.4 million people)

High-risk and critical retail workers (grocery and pharmacies)

Remaining manufacturing workers

Social workers (including youth justice)

Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole)

Lower-risk retail workers (wholesalers, general goods)

Transportation, warehousing, and distribution

Energy, telecom (data and voice), water and wastewater management

Financial services

Waste management

Mining, oil, and gas workers

These include elementary and secondary school staff – as well as bus drivers – food manufacturing workers, childcare workers, and high-risk and critical retail workers such as grocery and pharmacy.

As part of Phase 2 of the rollout, the province will see vaccine shipments ramp up throughout March with the most significant coming from Moderna.

Though non-committal on the matter, Retired Gen. Rick Hillier said mass-vaccinations could begin on June 20, depending entirely on vaccine supply in the coming months.

“Our aim to be is to allow the province of Ontario to have a first needle in the arm of every eligible person who wants it by the first day of summer,” said the retired general.

“That’s the challenge goal I put out there. Twenty of June, coming up.”