Toronto firefighter ordered to pay $4 million to firefighters' union after alleged misappropriation of funds

A Toronto firefighter has been ordered by a mediator to pay the Ontario Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) over $4 million after allegations surfaced that he had allegedly misappropriated donated funds meant for colleagues that had been injured or killed in the line of duty.

In a letter sent from the OPFFA to various local union offices, the OPFFA said they had secured the judgement from Paul Atkinson of Newmarket during a mediation session.

The OPFFA alleges Atkinson, along with Colin Grieve of Stoney Creek, took money that was meant to be donated to the association and channelled it to themselves via a corporation called Professional Firefighters Advocates Inc.

The association said in the letter they discovered the alleged misappropriation of the funds in 2015 following a complaint and began legal action against the two men and two other people: Sherwin Shapiro and Frances Furmanov.

In 2017, Halton Regional Police laid charges against the two men, including fraud over $5,000, money laundering, and attempting to obstruct justice.

The charges against Atkinson and Grieve were eventually dismissed in 2019 because the court said it took too long for the Crown to start the trial.

In Feb. 2021, the OPFFA said they entered into mediation with Atkinson and Grieve. The OPFFA said they were able to settle on a $4 million judgement, along with $750,000, from Atkinson.

The letter said Atkinson will pay the OPFFA through the sale of all his assets, including two investment properties.

They haven’t been able to settle with Grieve yet, the association said.

“We expect to have the OPFFA’s claims against Grieve determined by November 2021,” the letter said.

The letter noted that they hope to finalize settlements Shapiro and Furmanov “shortly.”

The OPFFA’s president said he is happy the dispute has been resolved.

“We’re pleased with what we have resolved with the dispute with Atkinson. We have held him accountable,” said Carmen Santoro. “Firefighters are iconic and we’re very trusted frontline first responders.”

Santoro adds “we simply could not allow this to go on. We couldn’t allow Atkinson’s rogue actions to reflect on all the men and women in the fire service.”

A spokesman for the City of Toronto offered no additional comment other than the case is a civil matter.

“This is one individual that we’re talking about…this is a civil matter that is between this individual and others and has nothing to do with the City of Toronto,” said Brad Ross, chief communications officer with the City.

When CityNews asked Santoro and Ross what they thought about Atkinson still working as a firefighter for the City of Toronto, they both offered no comment.

You can read OPFFA’s letter below

OPFFA Union Notice by CityNewsToronto on Scribd